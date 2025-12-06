Dec. 2025 Competition Updates

Competition Clarification

Updated: CAPA Eligibility Criteria

To address enquires about using AI-generative systems to preforming photo post processes, we have updated our Eligibility Criteria to include the following provisions:

Post-Processing

All editing, manipulation, and post-processing of the image must be performed personally by the entrant. This work cannot be delegated to or performed by any other person(s) or AI-generative system.

Updated: Photographing Homeless Individuals

Our competitions now allow images of people experiencing homelessness, infirmity, or crisis, in line with common international photojournalism and documentary standards.

Such subjects are acceptable only when photographed responsibly and ethically, with respect for consent, dignity, privacy, and safety, especially for vulnerable individuals.

We encourage photographers to address social issues in creative ways that do not exploit personal suffering and to approach any such imagery with empathy, respect, and care.

Our Competition Q&A webpage has been updated to reflect the policy revision.

Effective January 1, 2026 – Updated Competition Editing Criteria

CRITICAL- All photographers review these provisions prior to submitting images into all our 2026 photo competitions. You can view these updated provisions by clicking here

