London Camera Club – Sept24 – Upcoming Presentation

The London Camera Club is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. Details of our history and of our celebrations will appear in a later Newsletter.

Sept 19 Bill Hall: How CAPA judges judge competitions

Contact Wes Smith, Programme Director

programslondoncameraclub@ gmail.com

Sept 26 7PM EDT Leeann Cotton: The Art of Abandonment

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ leann-cotton-the-art-of- abandonment-tickets- 998651321987?aff=oddtdtcreator

Oct 3 7PM EDT Arni Stinnissen: Bird & Wildlife Photography

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ arni-stinnissen-bird-and- wildlife-photography-tickets- 998641101417?aff=oddtdtcreator

Oct 10 7PM EDT Mike Moats: The properly equipped Macro Photographer

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ mike-moats-the-properly- equipped-macro-photographer- tickets-1001362099997?aff= oddtdtcreator

Oct 17 7PM EDT Richard Martin: Learning to See. Exploring abstract composition

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ richard-martin-learning-to- see-exploring-abstract- composition-tickets- 1000224296797?aff= oddtdtcreator

You can have more details by clicking here.