London Camera Club – Sept24 – Upcoming Presentation

The London Camera Club is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. Details of our history and of our celebrations will appear in a later Newsletter.

 

Sept 19 Bill Hall: How CAPA judges judge competitions
Contact Wes Smith, Programme Director
programslondoncameraclub@gmail.com

Sept 26 7PM EDT Leeann Cotton: The Art of Abandonment
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/leann-cotton-the-art-of-abandonment-tickets-998651321987?aff=oddtdtcreator

Oct 3 7PM EDT Arni Stinnissen: Bird & Wildlife Photography
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/arni-stinnissen-bird-and-wildlife-photography-tickets-998641101417?aff=oddtdtcreator

Oct 10 7PM EDT Mike Moats: The properly equipped Macro Photographer
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/mike-moats-the-properly-equipped-macro-photographer-tickets-1001362099997?aff=oddtdtcreator

Oct 17 7PM EDT Richard Martin: Learning to See. Exploring abstract composition
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/richard-martin-learning-to-see-exploring-abstract-composition-tickets-1000224296797?aff=oddtdtcreator

 

