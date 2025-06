Speaker: 7-9 PM EST

May 8 7-9 pm EDT

Lee Nordbye-An Artist’s Adventures and Misadventures in the Mountains and Exploring Wild Places

You can register by clicking here.

May 22 7-9 pm EDT Brad Wood-“Four Season Photography along Niagara’s South Coast”.

You can register by clicking here.

The fee is $11.98 CAD

You can have more info by clicking here.