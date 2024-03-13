Subscribe to CAPA News here

London Camera Club – March24 and April24 – Upcoming Presentation

March 21: J.P. Stones – Storytelling for Photographers

7-9 PM EDT (Daylight saving time)

Fee: $ 11.98

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/jp-stones-storytelling-for-photographers-tickets-760843552547?aff=oddtdtcreator

April 4: Shaun Antle – My Photographic Journey (in-person & on-line)

7-9 PM EDT (Daylight saving time)

Fee: $ 11.98
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/shaun-antle-my-photographic-journey-tickets-765415758137?aff=oddtdtcreator

April 11 Terry Parker – Wildlife – To be confirmed

7-9 PM EDT (Daylight saving time)

Fee: $ 11.98

If you have questions or require further information please contact Program Director by Email: programslondoncameraclub@gmail.com

