London Camera Club – April and May 2026 – Upcoming Presentation

Speaker: 7-9 PM EST

Saturday April 18 10:00 AM -12:00 PM EDT

Special Saturday Presentation: Christine Widdall, FBPE, MPAGB, EFIAP, APAGB, HonLCPU- ‘What are we going to do about AI?’

Thursday April 23 7:00-9:00 pm EDT

Artists’ Talk: In Search of Unique Voices – Artists & Personal Projects with Samuel J Blend: “Googlology”

and Stas Ginzburg: Compassionate portraiture

Thursday May 7 7:00-9:00 PM EDT

Artists’ Talk: Unfolding Concepts – Conceptual Journeys in Photography

Andrea Orejarena and Caleb Stein: “American Glitch”

Seido Kino :metal working and Japanese culture

The fee is $12 CAD

You can have more info by clicking here.

Note: If no guest link, registration has not yet opened. Registration closes 24 hrs before the event.