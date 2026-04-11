Subscribe to CAPA News here

London Camera Club – April and May 2026 – Upcoming Presentation

Speaker: 7-9 PM EST

Saturday April 18 10:00 AM -12:00 PM EDT
Special Saturday Presentation: Christine Widdall, FBPE, MPAGB, EFIAP, APAGB, HonLCPU- ‘What are we going to do about AI?’

Thursday April 23 7:00-9:00 pm EDT
Artists’ Talk: In Search of Unique Voices – Artists & Personal Projects with Samuel J Blend: “Googlology”
and Stas Ginzburg: Compassionate portraiture

Thursday May 7 7:00-9:00 PM EDT
Artists’ Talk: Unfolding Concepts – Conceptual Journeys in Photography
Andrea Orejarena and Caleb Stein: “American Glitch”
Seido Kino :metal working and Japanese culture

The fee is $12 CAD

You can have more info by clicking here.

Note: If no guest link, registration has not yet opened. Registration closes 24 hrs before the event.

Share this post

Latest News

April 2026 Judging Program News

April 11, 2026

Judging Program Basic Training for New Judges Calgary 2026 This Special In-Person Session is exclusively for attendees of the 2026 Canadian Photography Conference in Calgary.

Read More »