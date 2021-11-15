Jim Nagy new DR for Southwestern Ontario

Unfortunately Gerry Alger has found it necessary to retire from this position. He will be greatly missed. Please welcome Jim Nagy. Jim is a serious amateur photographer who has been actively involved in the London Camera Club for the past 25 years. He has held positions on the club board and he assisted with organizing the Canadian Camera Conference in London in 2011. Having lived, worked, and photographed in South Western Ontario for much of his life, Jim has first hand knowledge of many of the communities that he will be representing in his new role. Jim’s email address is jim.nagy@me.com