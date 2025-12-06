Image Editing Nights – Jan. 2026 – Special Guest Editor

In this don’t-miss session, Darlene will tell you why she has incorporated Luminar Neo as a plugin for Lightroom and Photoshop and how she uses it in her workflow. You’ll see why she finds some of the tools indispensable and how Luminar Neo can speed up your photo editing workflow and take your images to a new level.



It can also be used as a stand-alone editor so if you’re considering switching from Adobe, you’re new to photo editing, or you’re just curious about Luminar Neo; you will see it in action. Luminar Neo does many things that you cannot do with Lightroom and it’s faster and easier than using Photoshop (which has a steep learning curve, especially for beginners).

Darlene will show you how to make photo editing fun and you’ll see the power of Luminar Neo for portraits, landscapes, street photography, and more. Come and see for yourself.

Link to Description page of the Image Editing Night.