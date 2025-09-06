Hans Arnold Receives MCAPA Award

The Canadian Association for Photographic Art takes great pleasure in awarding Hans Arnold the Maple Leaf Honour Award and designation.

Hans joined CAPA in 2010 and although he has not been affiliated with any club in Manitoba he has done many zoom and live presentations to clubs including The Manitoba Camera Club, Winnipeg South Photo Club, Brandon Camera Club, Portage Camera Club, Etobicoke Camera Club as well as various clubs in Arizona.

He has received recognition in many competitions and has received medals and merit awards in numerous CAPA competitions.

Hans has had a number of solo exhibitions throughout the country in varied sizes of print collections curated by affiliate galleries connected to contests he has entered.

In the past 16 years he has taught “The Art of Seeing” to young students in school divisions.

To date he has taught over 3,000 students how to see the world around them with a camera.

Please join me in extending congratulations on attaining him honours designation from CAPA!