The Gabriola Photography Club has been in existence for over 12 years and meets at the Rollo Senior Centre from 10 am-noon, the first and 3rd Wednesday’s of every month (excluding July and August). At the meetings both members and guests present various photographic related topics with outsiders welcome to attend. Photos related to the topic are displayed and details discussed. Our latest presentation given by Sharron Palmer-Hunt, was on whales and dolphins, including how they are negatively impacted by the environment, with special emphasis given to our endangered southern Orca population.

Members also share photo taking outings with other local photo club members and have a pub social gathering once per month. Twice a year the Club puts on an exhibition at the Rollo Senior Centre. Our next exhibition is on Sunday November 17th from 10am-4pm. Everyone welcome.

Throughout the year we have individual members displaying their work downstairs at the Gabriola Medical Centre, at 695 Church Street. Diane Green is currently displaying photographs until October 15th followed by Steve Struthers until November 18th. Our photographs are also often displayed in other local establishments on the island and at the Port Theatre in Nanaimo.

Sharron Palmer-Hunt has recently been chosen as the district CAPA representative for 3 island clubs in the Pacific region, including Gabriola, Harbour City and Cowichan Valley. We are looking forward to getting together with district group members and sharing fun ideas.