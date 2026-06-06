June 2026 Judging Program News

Judging Program

Basic Training for New Judges Calgary – July 17 & 18, 2026

This Special In-Person Session takes place at the end of the 2026 Canadian Photography Conference in Calgary. This course is now open to anyone in the Calgary area; you do not need to be a conference attendee to register.

Join us for this two-day, instructor-led edition of Basic Training for New Judges.

Price: $170

The conference is fast approaching and there are still seats available, so don’t delay – sign up today by visiting the Conference Website!

Judge Refresher Training

To maintain their certification, Certified Judges are required to complete refresher training every five years. To make this training more accessible, CAPA has developed an online refresher course available through the CAPA Learning Centre. The course is available in both English and French.

The course will be phased in beginning this month, starting with judges whose most recent refresher training was completed more than four years ago.

If you are a CAPA Certified Judge, no action is required at this time. When it is your turn to complete the refresher training, you will receive an email invitation containing a link to access the course.

Basic Training for New Judges Online

Looking for a rainy-day activity this summer? What a great time to take the Introduction to Judging Course. For more information and to register, visit the CAPA Learning Centre.

Judging Practice Workshops — More workshops are planned for this fall. Watch for dates in the monthly Newsletter or visit the CAPA Learning Centre. These workshops are only available to those who have completed the Introduction to Judging Course.



Judge Certification Program

Congratulations to Susan Dayboll who recently qualified as a CAPA Certified Judge. You will find Susan’s contact information on the latest copy of the National Judges List. In addition, we have eight Apprentice Judges who are nearing completion of the certification program and look forward to welcoming them as certified judges in the near future.

We encourage clubs to help our Apprentice Judges achieve certification by giving them the opportunity to judge a club competition and be evaluated by a CAPA Certified Judge. Contact the Director of the Judging Program if you have questions or would like further information.

National Judges List

The June update to the National Judges List is available for CAPA Clubs to download from our website by logging in and going to Members > National Judges List. The next update will be in early September.

If you have questions or would like further information, please contact the Director of the Judging Program at judgingdirector@capacanada.ca. — we’re here to help!