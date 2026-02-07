Feb. 2026 Judging Program News

Judging Program

Basic Training for New Judges

Reminder! Part 1 of Basic Training for New Judges — the Introduction to Judging Course — is open for registration through the CAPA Learning Centre.

The Introduction to Judging Course costs $185 — with a 35% discount for CAPA individual members! A good reason to join CAPA BEFORE registering for the course.

Part 2 of Basic Training for New Judges — the Judging Practice Workshop —The first two workshops are open for registration. Visit the CAPA Learning Centre to learn more. These workshops are only available to those who have competed the Introduction to Judging Course.

Basic Training for New Judges Calgary – July 17th & 18th, 2026

Special In-Person Session for attendees of the 2026 Canadian Photography Conference, Calgary, Alberta.

Join us in Calgary for a two-day, instructor-led version of Basic Training for New Judges! Normally offered online, this exclusive in-person session lets you complete both parts of the program in one immersive in-person setting over two days.

Price: $170

Further details and registration through the Conference Website.

National Judges List

The current National Judges List was issued in early December; the next update will be in early March. CAPA Clubs can access the latest list of Certified and Apprentice Judges by logging in and going to Members > National Judges List.

If you have questions or would like further information, please contact the Director of the Judging Program at judgingdirector@capacanada.ca. — we’re here to help!