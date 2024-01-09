Director of Communications Posting

The Director of Communications is a volunteer CAPA Board Position with overall responsibility for the Communications Program. The Director ensures coordination, cross-promotion and consistency of information through all of CAPA’s communication channels, including the Website, Facebook Pages and other Social Media, Canadian Photography Magazine, CAPA Monthly Newsletter and Email Communications with CAPA constituents.



Please see the full position description for more details.



This position starts immediately as an appointment until the June 2024 AGM at which time the position will be open for election.



If you have the skills, experience and an interest in serving on the CAPA Board in this position, please contact:



David Laronde, FCAPA

Chair, CAPA Nominating Committee

davidrlaronde@gmail.com