Central Alberta Photographic Society Update

Our Members have been busy this summer, taking numerous photos of public events (as organised Club outings) as well as personal events such as vacations.

Now that Autumn is upon us we’ll be resuming our bimonthly meetings. At our first meeting, on September 13th, Tony Wong will host a Zoom presentation on night photography; after that we’ll have a hands-on practice session on Saturday September 16th. The plan is to meet at the upper parking lot of Dry Island Buffalo Jump at 9:00pm for general orientation and instruction – hopefully the weather cooperates. If the weather forecast says that it’ll be too cloudy (or smoky), alternate dates would be Friday the 15, or Friday or Saturday of the following weekend.

Members, please keep in mind that the next monthly assignment topic is “Reflections” (due Sunday October 1st).

We’re looking forward to seeing everyone again!