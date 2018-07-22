CAPA Honours 2017-2018

These individual CAPA members list have been approved by the Honours Committee for distinctions. Honours Awards are granted for photographic accomplishments; service to the Canadian Association for Photographic Art or equivalent international organizations and for their contribution to photography. Click here for more details about CAPA Honours and Awards.
Fellowship Honour, FCAPA
Lance Gitter
CAPA Member
Henry Schnell
CAPA Secretary
Associate Fellowship Honour, AFCAPA
Jim Hatch
CAPA Member
Maple Leaf Honour, MCAPA
Janet Crawford
CAPA Member
Peter MacLean
CAPA Member