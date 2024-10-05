CAPA Facebook Photo Group Turns 8

This September, we celebrated the 8th anniversary of our vibrant and buzzing CAPA Photo Group on Facebook.To mark the occasion, we hosted an open-themed contest for our online community. Facebook Members were invited to share their favorite image along with a short explanation of why it holds special meaning to them. And to make it even more festive, in honor of our 8th birthday, a surprise prize to the winning image, would mark the occasion.



We are thrilled to announce, Trevor Reeves of British Columbia, is the winner of #capacelebration8 photo contest, for his captivating image entitled: Islands, Fog And Mountains; Trevor shared, “When I first met my wife in 1975, her family had a Tony Onley watercolour. Not of a scene like this, but I liked the painting enough to check into the artist, and he has done similar scenes. It was always in my mind to emulate those. Finally, the opportunity arose (49 years later), on a cruise to Alaska this summer”.



Congratulations, Trevor! Enjoy your Amazon gift card.



Thank you to everyone who took part and helped make our anniversary celebration a success… in pictures!

Special thanks to Board Members: Stella d’Entremont (CAPA President), Lorna Scott (Treasurer), Sheldon Boles (Competition Director) and Cathleen Mewis (Facebook Admin Assistant).