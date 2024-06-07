CAPA Digital Salon 2024 Update – June24

Greetings From The CAPA DIGITAL SALON 2024

Call to ALL Salon Entrants:

If you are attending the Gala Dinner and Salon Awards Ceremony in Kelowna, please contact me (Vice-Pres@CAPACanada.ca), as soon as possible, to be included at the Awards Presentation. Everyone receives a Certificate Of Participation, so please do let me know if you will be in attendance, allowing for the appropriate arrangements at the ceremony for you.

Also, this is your last opportunity until June 15th, if you are interested in purchasing the limited edition, in print, Salon Catalogue featuring all the awarded images, in gloss color magazine style; you may e transfer $25 to CapaOffice@CapaCanada.ca – the publication will be mailed to you mid-July. Besides being a collectible, this catalogue will be most useful to study: see what the judges like, and to ‘up your game’ in preparation for the next salon. Non-Salon Participants can order a copy, as well.

If you would like to see how your images are performing while our elite jury of judges continue their scoring process, you may log into your account at https://theiaap.com/e/capa/index.php

Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions.

Until next time…

Joyfully,

Shiree Jetha, MCAPA ACAPA

FIRST VICE PRESIDENT & SALON DIRECTOR