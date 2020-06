Moncton, New Brunswick and the Focus Camera Club are delighted to host the Canadian Camera Conference 2021! Join us June 25-27, 2021 and be inspired by A TIDE OF DISCOVERIES including renowned speakers and breathtaking locations! Experience the down east hospitality that Moncton and the entire province is famous for. Let yourself be carried away by the highest tides in the world when you visit us in June 2021.

Mark the date! And register for the CCC 2021 Newsletter: www.ccc2021.com