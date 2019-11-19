Atlantic Zone News November 2019

The Atlantic Zone has a new District Representative (DR). The first time we have the DR in Newfoundland and Labrador! Please join us to welcome Michael Winsor for this position. Michael is an amazing photographer. Read Capture of a Lifetime for more on Michael.

Isabelle Levesque received a CAPA Associateship Honour (ACAPA). Isabelle is the DR in Moncton area in New Brunswick, and she had served the CAPA Representative for the Focus Camera Club in Moncton the past 2 years. Congratulations!

Focus Camera Club in NB hosted a presentation by Freeman Patterson as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. Freeman showed stunning images of Monet Garden in France, Kingsbrae Garden and Shampers Bluff in NB along with his inspiring talk. 225 people attended from Moncton area, Fredericton, and Quispamsis. Congratulations to Focus Camera Club!