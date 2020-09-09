Are you eligible for a CAPA Honours Award?

CAPA Honours

What are CAPA Honours?

CAPA Honours are awarded to recognize a high standard of both photographic achievement and photographic service to CAPA.

What are the benefits of CAPA Honours?

Recognition by your peers of your photographic excellence and service to the greater photographic community.

The privilege and right to list your Honours level after your name and on your resume.

How are CAPA Honours awarded?

Members may self-refer or be recommended by any CAPA Individual member.

An application is forwarded to the Honours Committee at honours@capacanada.ca

Once the committee determines that the applicant meets the qualifications, the award is presented to the applicant.

What Honour awards are available:

Maple Leaf Honour (MCAPA)

Associateship Honour (ACAPA)

Fellowship Honour (FCAPA)

Various Certificates of Honour are also available to clubs and individuals.

Where can I get further information?

www.capacanada.ca/what-is-capa/capa-honours/

Send your questions to the Honours Committee at honours@capacanada.ca

The Honours Committee welcomes applications from members for these amazing awards.