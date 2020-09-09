Are you eligible for a CAPA Honours Award?

CAPA Honours

What are CAPA Honours?

  • CAPA Honours are awarded to recognize a high standard of both photographic achievement and photographic service to CAPA.

What are the benefits of CAPA Honours?

  • Recognition by your peers of your photographic excellence and service to the greater photographic community.
  • The privilege and right to list your Honours level after your name and on your resume.

How are CAPA Honours awarded?

  • Members may self-refer or be recommended by any CAPA Individual member.
  • An application is forwarded to the Honours Committee at honours@capacanada.ca
  • Once the committee determines that the applicant meets the qualifications, the award is presented to the applicant.

What Honour awards are available:

  • Maple Leaf Honour (MCAPA)
  • Associateship Honour (ACAPA)
  • Fellowship Honour (FCAPA)
  • Various Certificates of Honour are also available to clubs and individuals.

Where can I get further information?

The Honours Committee welcomes applications from members for these amazing awards.