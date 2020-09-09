Are you eligible for a CAPA Honours Award?

CAPA Honours
What are CAPA Honours?
- CAPA Honours are awarded to recognize a high standard of both photographic achievement and photographic service to CAPA.
What are the benefits of CAPA Honours?
- Recognition by your peers of your photographic excellence and service to the greater photographic community.
- The privilege and right to list your Honours level after your name and on your resume.
How are CAPA Honours awarded?
- Members may self-refer or be recommended by any CAPA Individual member.
- An application is forwarded to the Honours Committee at honours@capacanada.ca
- Once the committee determines that the applicant meets the qualifications, the award is presented to the applicant.
What Honour awards are available:
- Maple Leaf Honour (MCAPA)
- Associateship Honour (ACAPA)
- Fellowship Honour (FCAPA)
- Various Certificates of Honour are also available to clubs and individuals.
Where can I get further information?
- www.capacanada.ca/what-is-capa/capa-honours/
- Send your questions to the Honours Committee at honours@capacanada.ca
The Honours Committee welcomes applications from members for these amazing awards.