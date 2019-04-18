Alain Dubeau Awarded FCAPA

Honorary Fellowship CAPA (Hon FCAPA) awarded to Alain Dubeau

On April 4, 2019, Rod Trider, President of CAPA presented to Alain Dubeau an Honorary Fellowship CAPA Award at the Musée National de la Photographie (MNP). Alain is a member of the Club photo Évasion and the CAPA the Quebec Zone Director. The award is in recognition for photographic achievement and for the services to the Canadian Association for Photographic Art.

Fellow Honoraire (FCAPA) décerné à Alain Dubeau

Le 4 avril 2019, Rod Trider, Président de l’ACAP, a présenté à Alain Dubeau au Musée National de la Photographie (MNP) un Fellow Honoraire de l’ACAP. Alain est membre du Club photo Évasion et directeur de la zone du Québec pour l’ACAP. Cette récompense est en reconnaissance l’excellence en photographie et pour les services rendus pour les services photographiques à l’Association canadienne d’art photographique..