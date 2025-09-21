2025 Four Nations Competition Results

This annual inter-photo society event brings together four prestigious photography societies: the Australian Photographic Society, the Canadian Association for Photographic Art (CAPA), the Photographic Society of New Zealand, and the Photographic Society of South Africa. Each society submits 80 top images for the competition.
This year, the Photographic Society of New Zealand hosted this inter-society competition, and the panel of judges were:
- Jef Memmens (Belgium) – HonEFIAP, EFIAP/d3 GMPSA/s
- Fancis Nicoll (Belgium) – EFIAP diamond3, MFIAP (Master FIAP), HonEFIAP, GMPSA/b, GPU CR4
- Paul Stanley (Ireland) – FIPF EFIAP/p ESFIAP
Four Nations – Overall Standings
Canadian Association for Photographic Art – 1st Place (total points 3,278)
Photographic Society of South Africa – 2nd Place (total points 3,196.4)
Photographic Society of New Zealand – 3rd Place (total points 3,133.3)
Australian Photographic Society – 4th Place (3,03.4)
Monochrome Category
Canadian Association for Photographic Art – 1st Place
Photographic Society of South Africa – 2nd Place
Australian Photographic Society – 3rd Place
Photographic Society of New Zealand 4th Place
Nature Category
Photographic Society of New Zealand – 1st Place
Photographic Society of South Africa – 2nd Place
Canadian Association for Photographic Art – 3rd Place
Australian Photographic Society – 4th Place
Open Colour Category
Canadian Association for Photographic Art – 1st Place
Photographic Society of South Africa – 2nd Place
Photographic Society of New Zealand – 3rd Place
Australian Photographic Society – 4th Place
Our Country Category
Canadian Association for Photographic Art – 1st Place
Photographic Society of South Africa – 2nd Place
Photographic Society of New Zealand – 3rd Place
Australian Photographic Society – 4th Place
Members of CAPA Team Canada received the following awards in this competition:
Open Colour – Gold Medal – Philip Wong’s image “Busy Bee Visting Allium”
Open Colour – Honourable Mention – Anita Teljeur’s image “Sanctuary in the Tempest”
Open Colour – Honourable Mention – John Kalley’s image “Sheer Beauty”
Our Country – Honourable Mention – Ben Liu’s image “Morning Reflection”
Nature – Honourable Mention – Bill Cubitt’s image “An Anhinga Having Lunch”
Nature – Honourable Mention – Kayla Stevenson’s image “A Little Privacy Please”
Monochrome – Honourable Mention – Patricia Sharp’s image “Censorship”
Monochrome – Honourable Mention – Lucille Trépanier’s image “De découvertes en découvertes”
To access our CAPA version of the final report, please follow these steps:
Visit the CAPA website.
Log in to your account using your credentials.
Navigate to the Competitions dropdown menu.
Select the Competition Report option from the menu.
For more details about the annual inter-society competition, check out our webpage.