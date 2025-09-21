2025 Four Nations Competition Results

This annual inter-photo society event brings together four prestigious photography societies: the Australian Photographic Society, the Canadian Association for Photographic Art (CAPA), the Photographic Society of New Zealand, and the Photographic Society of South Africa. Each society submits 80 top images for the competition.

This year, the Photographic Society of New Zealand hosted this inter-society competition, and the panel of judges were:

Jef Memmens (Belgium) – HonEFIAP, EFIAP/d3 GMPSA/s

Fancis Nicoll (Belgium) – EFIAP diamond3, MFIAP (Master FIAP), HonEFIAP, GMPSA/b, GPU CR4

Paul Stanley (Ireland) – FIPF EFIAP/p ESFIAP

Four Nations – Overall Standings

Canadian Association for Photographic Art – 1st Place (total points 3,278)

Photographic Society of South Africa – 2nd Place (total points 3,196.4)

Photographic Society of New Zealand – 3rd Place (total points 3,133.3)

Australian Photographic Society – 4th Place (3,03.4)

Monochrome Category

Canadian Association for Photographic Art – 1st Place

Photographic Society of South Africa – 2nd Place

Australian Photographic Society – 3rd Place

Photographic Society of New Zealand 4th Place

Nature Category

Photographic Society of New Zealand – 1st Place

Photographic Society of South Africa – 2nd Place

Canadian Association for Photographic Art – 3rd Place

Australian Photographic Society – 4th Place

Open Colour Category

Canadian Association for Photographic Art – 1st Place

Photographic Society of South Africa – 2nd Place

Photographic Society of New Zealand – 3rd Place

Australian Photographic Society – 4th Place

Our Country Category

Canadian Association for Photographic Art – 1st Place

Photographic Society of South Africa – 2nd Place

Photographic Society of New Zealand – 3rd Place

Australian Photographic Society – 4th Place