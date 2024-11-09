2024 Four Nations Competition Results

This annual inter-photo society event brings together four prestigious photography societies: the Australian Photographic Society, the Canadian Association for Photographic Art (CAPA), the Photographic Society of New Zealand, and the Photographic Society of South Africa. Each society submits 80 top images for the competition.

This year, the Australian Photographic Society hosted this inter-society competition, and the panel of judges were:

Jean Luc Legrand EFIAP/d3 MPSA2

Jacky Panhuyqen EFIAP/g GMPSA/b

Shinta Djiwatampu.







Four Nations – Overall Standings

Canadian Association for Photographic Art 1st Place

Australian Photographic Society 2nd Place

Photographic Society of South Africa 3rd Place

Photographic Society of New Zealand 4th Place

Monochrome Category

Australian Photographic Society 1st Place

Photographic Society of South Africa 2nd Place

Photographic Society of New Zealand 3rd Place

Canadian Association for Photographic Art 4th Place

Nature Category

Australian Photographic Society 1st Place

Photographic Society of South Africa 2nd Place

Canadian Association for Photographic Art 3rd Place

Photographic Society of New Zealand 4th Place

Open Colour Category

Photographic Society of South Africa 1st Place

Australian Photographic Society 2nd Place

Canadian Association for Photographic Art 3rd Place

Photographic Society of New Zealand 4th Place

Our Country Category

Canadian Association for Photographic Art 1st Place

Australian Photographic Society 2nd Place

Photographic Society of South Africa 3rd Place

Photographic Society of New Zealand 4th Place

Members of CAPA Team Canada received the following awards in this competition:

Nature – Honour Award – “Kiss Da Face Off Dat” by Alicia Barrett

Our Country – Gold Medal – “Mountain Dreams Icefields Parkway” by Alexander Jones

Our Country – Honour Award – “Radiant Morning” by Cheryl Lalonde (Prairie Zone)

Our Country – Honour Award – “Conflagration” by Bruce Kennedy (Ontario Zone)

Our Country – Honour Award – “Petit coin de paradis sur lIsle aux” by Francine Raymond (Quebec Zone)

What is most notable in that the four CAPA members noted above won all the awards in the Our Country category.

To access our CAPA version of the final report, please follow these steps:

Visit the CAPA website.



Log in to your account using your credentials.

Navigate to the Competitions dropdown menu.

Select the Competition Report option from the menu.

For more details about the annual inter-society competition, check out our webpage.





