2019 CAPA Scholarship: Daniel Curren

Daniel Curren was presented the CAPA Scholarship cheque at the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia’s opening Wine and Cheese Event.

He was very pleased to receive the award and made a very nice speech thanking CAPA for all they have done for him as a new photographer and encouraging other members to also join CAPA as an individual.

Daniel pursued photography as a hobby in late 2018, and went on to complete photography courses at Nova Scotia College for Art and Design. He is an active member of the Nova Scotia Photoguild and Darmouth Photography Society. He plans on completing the CAPA judging course so that he may volunteer to assist his clubs.

