2018 Four Nations Competition

For this competition, CAPA was required to select 80 images from different photographers and image appropriate for inclusion into one of four categories: Nature (15 images), Monochrome (15 images), Open (35 images) and My Country (15 images).

The 50 to 75 images from each of our 2017-2018 ‘Club’ & ‘Individual’ competitions were shortlisted and re-judged by a separate team of Certified CAPA judges. Based on their scoring, the top 80 images were selected as CAPA’s submission to this competition.

In mid-August, we received official notification that CAPA placed 1st in this competition. You can check out the details on the 2018 competition here.

CAPA has put together a PowerPoint presentation containing all the 80 CAPA submitted images to the Four Nations competition. CAPA members and camera clubs can request a copy of this presentation by emailing Henry Schnell (CAPA Secretary) at secretary@capacanada.ca

In 2019, CAPA will be hosting the Four Nations Competition. We will be using the same selection processes as we did in 2018.