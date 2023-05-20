2024 Canada: My Country Competition

Scope of Competition
For this competition, we are seeking your best image(s) which symbolizes our unique Canadian identity and the beauties of our country. All submitted images will ONLY be accepted if they were captured within the geographical boundaries of Canada.
No images will be accepted if they were photographed:
– in a Canadian cemeteries outside of Canada
– Canadian Embassy or Consulates outside of Canada
– Canadian Armed Forces base outside of Canada
Submitted images must be captured by “a light-sensitive device/surface (e.g. photogram technique, light exposed sensitive paper, film camera, digital camera, smartphone, tablet, etc…) and recorded on paper, film or in a digital format.”
Competition Process
Competition Coordinator – Sheldon Boles – CAPA Director of Competitions.
Questions about the scope of the competition and/or the editing criteria should be directed to the Coordinator at prior to the closing day of the competition.
Closing Date of Competition – April 15, 2024 at midnight Eastern Standard Time.
Open To – All paid-up CAPA members and camera clubs associated to CAPA.
Two Parallel Competitions: ‘Individual’ Competition for only CAPA Individual members (limited to a maximum of three (3) images) and CAPA ‘Club’ Competition for all camera clubs (limited to a maximum of six (6) images from six (6) different club members.
Awards – For both the Individual and Club components of this competition, CAPA medals and Honourable Mention electronic certificates will be awarded to entrants with the highest aggregate scores of each theme. Merit Award electronic certificates will be awarded to the top three individual images for each theme.
How To Enter Competition -check out our How To Upload Images To CAPA Competition here.
Special Note
- The top 35 scored images from this competition may be included in the selection process for CAPA’s submission to the international Four Nations competition.
- For each selected image, CAPA will contact the photographer and seek their permission prior to including the image in the noted submission.