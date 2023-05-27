2024 Annual Photo Competition

Annual Photo Challenge 2024

 

Theme – Landscape

 

Scope of Competition

For this competition, we are seeking your best landscaping image(s). Images can be captured in any country in the world.

The competition is open to all paid-up individual/family CAPA members and Life Members.

Submitted images must be captured by “a light-sensitive device/surface (e.g. photogram technique, light exposed sensitive paper, film camera, digital camera, smartphone, tablet, etc…) and recorded on paper, film or in a digital format.”

For this competition, an entrant can submit a maximum of four images.  However, a maximum of two images can be entered in each theme.  

Only for this competition – CAPA Medals will be awarded for each theme.

Competition Details (click arrow for more details)

Definition

Rural Life theme – images can include: abandoned building, agriculture/livestock, airport, buildings, historical buildings, individuals working or enjoying spare time, landscape, seascape, sport activities, transportation vehicles/boats and weather conditions.

Urban/Suburb Life theme – image can include: abandoned building, airport, city neon lights, city scape, individuals working, vehicles, parks, people, protesting and/or socializing, rapid transit, sport activities, traffic congestion, waiting lines, weather conditions and zoo setting.

Editing Criteria

  1. Eligibility Criteria – Prior to submitting any photo in a CAPA competition, all entrants must first read the CAPA Eligibility Criteria relating to images submissions. – READ ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA HERE
  2. Open Editing – All different in-camera, on-camera and post-processing techniques can be used. This includes combining multiple layers to create the final image. The entrant must have taken all components of the final images. Digital frame, pin-line, borders and mats not are permitted in this competition.  Colour, infrared, monochrome and HDR images will be accepted.

Image Specifications

Specifications

Title of Image

When images are uploaded into a competition, you are required to enter the title of your image into the Title Field.  Title can be in either  English or French or both.

Do Not: enter your name, the name of the photographer or the club name in the Title Field (that is for the Title of the image)

Do Not: include punctuation or symbols (such as / –_  , ; : ‘’ “” ! ? & $%*{} [ ] @ # &) or quotation marks in the Title of your image.

The Image Title should be simple, and introduce or set the mood or perspective for your image.  For example:  Sublime Nova Scotia Sunset

A weak image title, such as ‘pretty flower,’ will fail to stimulate the judge’s interest in the image and may result in a lower score than expected.

Image File Name

Do Not: include punctuation marks or symbols such as / , ; : ‘’ “” ! ? & $%*{} [ ] @ # &) or quotation marks in the Image File name. For example, do not use: “NAME OF PHOTOGRAPHER”it_a_red rose”.jpg”

The image file name that you create prior to uploading into this competition should also be simple, and could be the same as the Image Title. For example: John Snow-Sublime Nova Scotia Sunset

Image Size – Dimensions

You must ensure your image is re-sized to meet the following two parameters:

  1. Saved as a jpg image with a maximum file size of 1.8 MB.
  2. Dimensions: Maximum horizontal size: 1400 pixels and maximum vertical size: 1050 pixels.

Note: Images smaller than the maximum dimensions will ONLY be accepted when one of the image edges has a horizontal size is 1400 pixels or the vertical size is 1050 pixels.  For example: square image – 1050 x 1050 pixels; landscape 1400 x 800 pixels; or portrait 700 x 1050 pixels.

Note: Images will NOT be rotated by the judges and will scored as submitted.

During the uploading process of your image, our online competition system will verify if the image is less than 1.8 MB and meets the two parameters.

If your image fails this verification process, you will receive an error message and it will appear below the upload image box.

Depending on the error message – you will need to either reduce the file size of the image to be 1.8 MB or less or re-size the dimensions of your image.  After doing so, please re-try uploading your image.

Suggestions – Use sRGB colour space for your image.  For colour accuracy: we strongly recommend that you calibrate your monitor to ensure colour accuracy from your monitor to the image projected to the judges.

Judging Criteria

  1. Image title should complement or contribute to the vision or message being presented in the image.
  2. Judges will award their scoring based on creative vision and the story telling value of an image along with the pictorial quality and technical quality (e.g. quality of execution, innovation, creativity, and ‘wow’ factor) as well as the degree that the image is within the Scope of the Theme.

Competition Processes

  • Competition Coordinator – CAPA Director of Competitions – competitions@capacanada.ca
  • Closing Date of Competition – May 4, 2024 at midnight Central Standard Time (Ontario).
  • Open To – ONLY paid-up individual CAPA members, CAPA family membership members, youth membership and CAPA life-members.
  • How To Enter Competition – check out our How To Upload Images To CAPA Competition here.

 