March 2024 Competitions Update
Updated Eligibility Criteria and All Competition Editing Criteria
In order to enhance clarity regarding Artificial Intelligence, we have revised the following statements across both our CAPA Eligibility Criteria webpage and all competition editing criteria:
- Images that involve the use of AI generative techniques like in-painting (where AI generates pixels to fill in missing parts or removes and replaces selected element from the original photograph then using replace it with pixel element from the AI’s generative dataset) or out-painting (where the AI extends the image beyond its original boundaries by generating new elements) are not permitted for submission into CAPA competitions, regardless of whether text prompts were used or not.
- The Director of Competitions has the right to request and receive the original un-retouched JPEG or RAW file for a potential winning image in a competition for the purposes of verifying competition compliance.
- Upon notification that their image is a potential winning entry, photographers may be required by the Director of Competitions to submit all original images, such as un-retouched JPG or RAW files, along with other image files that were integrated into the submitted image.
- Failure to comply with the Director’s request for image files will result in the potential winning image being withdrawn from the competition and the competition results will be re-sorted.
These requirements are designed to promote transparency and validate compliance with competition’s specifications regarding image authenticity and adherence to the editing criteria.
Furthermore, I have created a document entitled “CAPA’s Stance on AI-Generated Image in Photo Competitions.” This document serves as a comprehensive response to numerous inquiries we have received concerning artificial intelligence in the context of oru photographic competitions. You can view this document here – (English) (French)
Competitions Now Open For Uploading Images
Images can now be opened to the following competitions:
- 2024 Canada My Country (view details here)
- 2024 Annual Photo Challenge (view details here)
Artistic Competition
Winning Images can be viewed here:
- Club Images – view webpage here
- Individual Images – view webpage here
Music Competitions
Winning Images can be viewed here:
- Club Images – view webpage here
- Individual Images – view webpage here
Colour Competitions
Winning Images can be viewed here:
- Club Images – view webpage here
- Individual Images – view webpage here
Competition reports have been posted to the Competition Results. To view them, you must log into the CAPA website and navigate to the Competition Report option located on the Competitions dropdown menu. If the Competitions Report option is not displaced in this dropdown menu, you are not logged into the website.
2023 CAPA Survey Suggestions Related to Competitions and Our Responses
In a proactive approach to carefully evaluate and implement a multitude of suggestions aimed at improving our competitions and processes, we will created documents which summaries suggestions and our responses.
The following is a listing of suggestions and response which are now available for your review:
- September 2023 – Nature/Wildlife
- September 2023 – Competition Editing
- September 2023 – Images Specifications
- October 2023 – Clarify CAPA Awards & What Winners Receive
- October 2023 – Conversion From Colour To Black & White Images
- October 2023 – Communication Concerns
- November 2023 – Zone Competitions (English) (French)
- November 2023 – Tiered Skill-Levels For Zone Competitions (English) (French)
- November 2023 – Provide Feedback Evaluations Not Just Score (English) (French)
- December 2023 – Have Better Way To Scroll Through Hundres of Entrants To Locate Name & Score (English)
- December 2023 – Une meilleure façon de faire défiler des centaines de participants pour trouver leur nom et leur score (French)
- December 2023 – Changing Number of Images That Can Be Submitted (English)
- December 2023 – Modification du nombre d’images pouvant être soumises (French)
- December 2023 – International Competitions (English)
- December 2023 – Compétitions internationales (French)
- December 2023 – Concerns about Uploading Images (English)
- December 2023 – Nouvelles de l’ACAP – Préoccupations concernant le téléchargement d’images (French)
- January 2024 – Eligibility Criteria (English)
- January 2024 – Critères d’éligibilité du ACAP (French)
- January 2024 – Questions About English Translation (English)
- January 2024 – Questions relatives à la traduction en français (French)
- January 2024 – Why No Print Competition (English)
- January 2024 – Pourquoi pas de concours d’imprimerie (French)
- February 2024 – Issue With Number of Themes in Competition (English)
- February 2024 – Problèmes liés au nombre de thèmes dans les concours (French)
- February 2024 – Judge Selection For Competitions (English)
- February 2024 – Processus de sélection des juges pour les concours (French)
- March 2024 – Suggestions for New Competitions (English)
- March 2024 – Suggestions de nouveaux concours (French)
- March 2024 – Concerns About Number of Competitions Each Year (English)
- March 2024 – Préoccupations concernant le nombre de concours par an (French)