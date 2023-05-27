2024 Audio Visual Presentation Competition

Scope of Competition
The audio visual (AV) competition submissions may consist of a multimedia presentation composed of photography, video, time lapse, music and narration, text or a combination thereof.
The emphasis of the presentation will be the blending of these components into a cohesive storyline. The transition between the images should flow harmoniously with the appropriate colour or tone complementing the selected theme and images.
Must include a separate “Competition-Entry-Form“
Competition Informations (click arrow for more details)
Competition Processes
- Closing Date of Competition – March 15, 2024 at midnight Eastern Standard Time.
- Open To – All paid-up CAPA members and camera clubs associated to CAPA. Read Eligibility here.
- CAPA individual members and camera clubs are limited to one AV submission. For a club submission for this competition, the audio visual presentation can be produced by 1 or more club members.
- Prior to the closing time and date of the competition, the Entrant will electronically transfer the completed Audio Visual Competition Entry Form (click here to download the entry form to your computer (.doc) and a copy of the Audio Visual presentation to the Competition Chair Person.
- Please make sure you receive a confirmation email by the Chair that your essay has been received. If not please contact Competition Chair Person. CAPA assumes no responsibility for lost essays “in transit” where no confirmation receipt is sent.
- Send via electronic transfer methods, (such as the free WeTransfer application available from WeTransfer.com) to secretary@capacanada.ca (note: limited to 2GB files)
- Distribution of CAPA Awards And/Or Commercial Prizes – will be coordinated by the CAPA Director of Competition
- Competition Chair Person – Jonathan Ward – secretary@capacanada.ca
- If you have any questions about this competition, please email Jonathan Ward.