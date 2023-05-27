2024 Audio Visual Presentation Competition

Judging Criteria

Judges will review and assign a total score out of a maximum of 150 points based on the following categories and associated maximum points:

Audience Appeal

– the impact and the maintenance of interest in the story, plus the originality/creativity of the presentation (rating 0 to 30)

– the relevance of the images and video clips (if used) to the story (rating 0 to 20)

Audio/Text

– the sound quality – volume, consistency, and appropriateness of the music/narrative/sounds/text to the story and to the image/video chips (rating 0 to 20)

Production –

– the overall flow of the presentation including the balance between images, video or text (rating 0 to 30)

– the transitions and other effects – are they seamless and do they contribute to the flow of the presentation (rating 0 to 20)

Photography and Flow

– the technical quality (sharpness and exposure) of the images and any video clips (when used) (rating 0 to 30)