February 2024 Competitions Update

Why is CAPA now requiring submitted images to include full metadata, and there may be a requirement to submit all original image files with complete metadata?

We have added the following details to all our CAPA photo competition webpages: Image Metadata Required: For all competitions: it is mandatory that your submitted image includes complete image file metadata. Alternatively, if your image is chosen as a potential winning entry, you will be required to provide the original images (e.g., un-retouched JPG or RAW files) used in developing the submitted images. Ensure that all requested files maintain the full image file metadata.

Metadata plays a crucial role in authenticating photographs, serving as a detailed record of the image creation process. It encompasses information about the camera, lenses, editing software, potential AI generative features, and even geo-location data. Consistent and comprehensive photographic metadata acts as a ‘fingerprint,’ verifying the originality of claimed photographic work.

While some photo post-processing applications allow metadata removal upon image export, most applications retain this information. Consequently, metadata requirements are generally not a concern for the majority of photographers.

In the evaluation of potential winning images, we implement stringent processes to differentiate between AI-generative images and photographs enhanced by AI generative features. These processes include, but are not limited to:

Entrants may be required to submit all original images contributing to the creation of the submitted image. Failure to provide the requested image files will result in having the potential winning image removed from the competition. Competition results will then be re-sorted.

Thorough analysis of the metadata associated with the submitted image and all contributing images.

Missing or manipulated metadata may raise suspicions about the image’s 100% originality.

Utilization of forensic analysis tools to scrutinize elements of both the submitted image and contributing images.

Application of an AI classifier with a verified reliability of 99% in detecting AI generative images.

By implementing these measures, our objective is to strike a balance between embracing innovation and new technology while upholding the core values of photographers – authenticity and creativity. This commitment ensure that winning images truly reflect the skill and artistry while at the same time maintaining the integrity of our competitions.

If you have a question or issue relating to your image and possible submission into one of our competitions, you can email me at competitions@capacanada.ca

If I am not permitted to use the Adobe Photoshop’s Generative Fill to remove elements in an image, what other options are available to me which are permitted?

Unwanted elements in an image can be eliminated through various tools, such as the clone stamp tool, content-aware fill, and remove brush.

It’s essential to note a restriction due to the behavior of the Adobe Firefly algorithm in Photoshop. This algorithm alters image metadata when any generative features are activated. Specifically, when using Photoshop Generative Fill (for adding or removing elements) or the Expand feature, the Firefly AI algorithm removes camera details and introduces multiple metadata tags. One of these tags is labelled “Title” with the data value of “Generative Image.”

The new Google Bard AI/Gemini AI creates a similar metadata tag called “Credit” and has corresponding details of “Made by Google AI. ”

These added metadata tags and narrative are not accessible by EXIF Editors.

Ontario Zone Competition

For this competition, we received a total of 150 images (75 from 15 clubs & 98 from 50 photographers). One new camera club submitted images into this competition for the first time – Camera Club of Ottawa. In addition, 5 new photographers participated in this competition.

Quebec Zone Competition

For this competition, we received a total of 122 images (34 from 7 clubs & 88 from 46 photographers). Nine new photographers participated in this competition for the first time.

Competitions Now Open For Uploading Images

2023 CAPA Survey Suggestions Related to Competitions and Our Responses

In a proactive approach to carefully evaluate and implement a multitude of suggestions aimed at improving our competitions and processes, we will created documents which summaries suggestions and our responses.

