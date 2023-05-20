2024 Atlantic Zone Competition

Scope of Competition
This is an open theme with an emphasis of “highlighting life in maritime provinces and the Nunavut Territory”.
This competition is only open to paid-up individual/family CAPA members and CAPA Member Clubs residing in the Maritimes or in the territory of Nunavut.
As an open theme – animals, birds, insects, landscape, nature, people. wildlife, etc… are permitted as well as creative composite images.
For this competition, we are seeking your best image(s) that were captured in maritime provinces or in the Nunavut Territories.
Submitted images must be captured by “a light-sensitive device/surface (e.g. photogram technique, light exposed sensitive paper, film camera, digital camera, smartphone, tablet, etc…) and recorded on paper, film or in a digital format.”
Judges will score the images and one judge will provide comments on each image. To accommodate the providing of scores and comment, camera clubs are being limited to only uploading a maximum of eighteen (18) images from 18 different club members and individual CAPA members are limited to only two (2) images.
Competition Process
Competition Coordinator – Cheryl Bramble – Assistant CAPA Director of Competitions.
Questions about the scope of the competition and/or the editing criteria should be directed to the Coordinator at prior to the closing day of the competition.
Closing Date of Competition – March 30, 2024 at midnight Atlantic Standard Time.
Open To – All paid-up individual CAPA members and CAPA camera club residing in the Maritimes and in the territory of Nunavut.
Two Parallel Competitions: ‘Individual’ Competition for only CAPA Individual members (limited to a maximum of two (2) images and CAPA ‘Club’ Competition for all camera clubs (limited to a maximum of eighteen (18) images from eighteen (18) different club members.
Awards – For both the Individual and Club components of this competition, CAPA medals and Honourable Mention electronic certificates will be awarded to entrants with the highest aggregate scores of each theme.
How To Enter Competition – check out our How To Upload Images To CAPA Competition here.
Competition Coordinator– CAPA Assistant Director of Competitions – Cheryl Bramble.