Richmond Photo Club Society – June24 Update

The votes are in! During the Richmond Photo Clubs Photography Show at Lansdowne Mall in Richmond BC last month, the club reached out to the public to vote and comment on their favorite images. All votes were anonymous.

There were over 400 ballets cast and overwhelmingly the popular vote went to Jason Li!

The club displayed several of Jason’s Owl images all of which were captured locally in Richmond, BC.

We’ve attached a few of them here for your viewing pleasure. Other examples of Jason’s work can be seen using his provided Instagram link.

Jason Li (@jason_li_photo) • Instagram photos and videos