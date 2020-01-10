Jan 2020 Competition News

2019 Fine Art Competition

For this competition, there were a total of 761 images submitted into this competition: 191 images in the Club category and 570 images in the Individual category.

Thirty-two camera clubs submitted image into this competition whereas 140 CAPA members submitted their images.

Two separate judging teams were used to view, score and break ties.

You can view the winning images here:

Fine Art Competition – Club Category – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2019-fine-art-beaux-arts-club/

Fine Art Competition – Individual Category – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2019-fine-art-beaux-arts-individual-individuel/

2019 Fall Open Theme Competition

For this competition, there were a total of 966 images submitted into this competition: 267 images in the Club category and 699 images in the Individual category.

Forty-five camera clubs submitted image into this competition whereas 176 CAPA members submitted their images.

Two separate judging teams were also used to view, score and break ties.

You can view the winning images here:

Fall Open Competition – Club Category – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2019-fall-open-club/

Fine Open Competition – Individual Category – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2019-fall-open-individual-theme-libre/

2020 Creative Competition

On January 30, 2020 at midnight this competition closes.

If you intend to enter images into this competition, please ensure your carefully read the competition details page first – prior to uploading your images.

You can view this competition detail page here – https://capacanada.ca/2020-creative/

2020 Monochrome Competition

This competition is now open for you to upload your images.

Competition closes on February 28, 2020. Please remember to first read the competition detail webpage prior to uploading your images into this competition.

You can view this competition details page here – https://capacanada.ca/2020-monochrome/

Janvier 2020 Nouvelles des concours

2019 Concours Les beaux-arts

Au total, 761 images ont été soumises à ce concours : 191 dans la catégorie ‘club’ et 570 dans la catégorie ‘individuel’.

Trente-deux clubs de photos et 140 membres individuels ont soumis des images.

Deux équipes distinctes de juges ont été utilisées pour visionner, évaluer et briser les égalités des images.

Les images gagnantes peuvent être visionnées sur ces liens :

Concours Les beaux-arts – Catégorie club – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2019-fine-art-beaux-arts-club/

Concours Les beaux-arts – Catégorie individuel – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2019-fine-art-beaux-arts-individual-individuel/

2019 Concours Thème libre d’automne

Au total, 966 images ont été soumises à ce concours : 267 dans la catégorie ‘club’ et 699 dans la catégorie ‘individuel’.

Quarante-cinq clubs de photos et 176 membres individuels ont soumis des images.

Deux équipes distinctes de juges ont aussi été utilisées pour visionner, évaluer et briser les égalités des images.

Les images gagnantes peuvent être visionnées sur ces liens :

Concours Thème libre d’automne – Catégorie club – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2019-fall-open-club/

Concours Thème libre d’automne – Catégorie individuel – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2019-fall-open-individual-theme-libre/

2020 Concours Créativité

Ce concours ferme le 30 janvier 2020 à minuit.

Lisez attentivement les détails de ce concours avant de soumettre des images – avant de les télécharger.

Les détails de ce concours peuvent être consultés sur cette page – https://capacanada.ca/2020-creative/

2020 Concours Monochrome

Ce concours est actuellement ouvert et vous pouvez soumettre vos images.

Le concours ferme le 28 février 2020. N’oubliez pas de lire la page Web des détails du concours avant de soumettre vos images.

Les détails de ce concours peuvent être consultés sur cette page – https://capacanada.ca/2020-monochrome/