February 2019 Competition News

2019 Altered Reality Competition

This competition closed on January 15, 2019.

Some amazing photos were submitted for this competition.

The competition report has also been posted to the website but access to it is restricted. However, you will need to log into the website to view this document. All participants in this competition have been emailed a copy of this report.

2019 Monochrome Competition

This competition closed on January 30, 2019. At the time of the closing, a total of 861 images were submitted for both the ‘Club’ and ‘Individual’ categories of this competition.

Two teams of judges are now viewing and scoring the submitted images.

It will take some time to finish the judging and the breaking of any ties.

Hopefully, the final competition report will be completed by the end of February or sooner if possible.

Open Theme Competition

This competition is open for the uploading of your images. Competition closes on February 20, 2019 midnight (Central Standard Time – Ontario).

We are expecting a large number of images to be submitted for this competition and have arranged for two teams of judges.

This competition is being hosted by the Toronto Digital Photography Club.

Any questions about this competition, please forward them to Lance Gitter at capa@tdpc.ca

2019 Portrait Competition

This competition is now open for the uploading of your images. The competition closes on March 31, 2019 at midnight (Central Standard Time – Ontario).

Competition is being hosted by the Prince George Photographic Society.

Any questions about this competition should be directed to Tanya Stewart at quintato0301@gmail.com and Selena Laing at sjwagner@shaw.ca

2019 Canada: My Country Competition – 2020 Salon My Country

The Musée National de la Photographie (MNP) in association with CAPA and Olympus will host a three month print exhibition from January to the end of March 2020 called “2020 Salon My Country.” A total of 39 images representing our Country with 3 images depicting each province & territory. All images submitted into the 2019 Canada: My Country competition will be considered for selection as the top 39 (3 images per theme) winning images for the 2020 Salon My Country. Got it!

This competition closes on April 30, 2019 midnight (Central Standard Time – Ontario) and is being hosted by the Director of Competitions.

Any questions about this competition should be forwarded to the Director of Competitions at competitions@capacanada.ca

Some recent questions received for this competition are listed below with our corresponding responses:

Question#1: Just to clarify, 2020 Salon My Country, is an exhibition? What does it mean?

Response: The top 39 images from our 2019 Canada: My Country (Club and Individual categories) will be selected for inclusion in the 2020 Canada My Country Salon. This selection process for the 2020 Canada My Country Salon will take place after the 2019 Canada: My Country Award Winners have been finalized. For the Salon, CAPA judges will select the best three images for each theme (province/territory) from the top images from the ‘Club’ and ‘Individual’ categories of the 2019 Canada: My Country Competition. The selected 39 top images will be printed and mounted by the MNP then put on display.

Question#2: I do not have to supply the RAW format, only?

· minimum size of image file – 10 MB

· image print size – minimum 11 x 14 inches or maximum 16 x 20 inches

· Resolution – 300 pixels/inch

Response: No, you do not need to provide the RAW file for the 2019 Canada: My Country Competition. However, the image you submit into the 2019 Canada: My Country Competition must meet the image specifications as outlined in the competition webpage such as a maximum dimension of 1400 x 1050 pixels and file size no larger than 1.8 MB.

Once the top 39 images have been selected for the Salon, the respective photographers will be contacted and they will be required to provide a larger copy of their selected image with specifications you listed above and are included in our 2019 Canada: My Country Competition webpage.

It is this larger sized image which will be printed and mounted by the Museum. If the photographer cannot provide the larger sized image file then their image will not be included in the top 39 images and it will be replaced with the next highest scoring images in that theme.

Therefore, all photographers submitting an image to the 2019 Canada: My Country must have available a larger sized copy of their submitted digital image file with the noted image specification.

Question #3: Can I use an enlarging program (i.e. Topaz AI GigaPixel or On1 Re-Size) to increase the size of my image to meet the larger specifications for printing?

Response: This decision is left to the individual photographer to make. The only concern that CAPA has is that the larger image file is a representation of the image selected by the judges.

Question #4: Open editing? Can be a composite?

Response: You are correct. This is an open competition. As outlined in the 2019 Canada: My Country Competition, it states as follows:

Open Editing– All in-camera, on-camera and post-processing techniques are permitted. Only exception – skies cannot be replaced. Final image can be a combining multiple images and elements in a final image. However, all components of the final image must have been taken by the entrant. Images that are created totally electronically with no photographic origin are prohibited from this competition. Colour or black & white or monochrome images are permitted.

With regards to submitting a composite image, the Open Editing details as noted above addresses this point.

However, one point must be emphasized – you must also comply with point #1 of the CAPA Competition Criteria which states:

“The photographer asserts and agrees that all components of the submitted image are my original work and does not contain the elements created by someone else; and as such I hold and will retain the copyright for the image”

Question #5: Am I limited to only photographing and submitting images from my home province/territory or can I submit images from other provinces/territories?

Response: You are free to submit images from your home province or territory or images that were taken in another province or territory. The decision on which images to select for each theme totally rests with each entrant.