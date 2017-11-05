Canada: My Country

Scope of Competition

An Our Country image should express the feeling of a time and place in Canada, and / or portray the land, its distinctive features or culture in its natural state.

Images for this competition can consist of: landscape, low light, nature and wildlife. For the purposes of this competition, landscape images can include:

environmental urban rural seascape

Human, animal and object can be included in the image to reflect the magnitude of the structures. Ideally, the animals and/or birds should be native to Canada.

This competition is an excellent opportunity for entrants to capture and submit their best images which highlights the natural beauty of Canada.

Editing Criteria

Open Editing – All in-camera, on-camera and post-processing techniques are permitted. Only exception – skies cannot be replaced. Final image can be a combining multiple images and elements in a final image. However, all components of the final image must have been taken by the entrant

Images that are created totally electronically with no photographic origin are prohibited from this competition.

Submitted image MUST NOT contain any watermarks, name of the image or name of the photographer.

Single digital mat is permitted but is not required. Colour selection of the mat is left up to the entrant.

Colour or black & white or monochrome images are permitted.

Image Specifications: JPG file format with the following conditions:

Dimensions: Maximum horizontal size: 1400 pixels and Maximum vertical size: 1050 pixels

Note: One of the dimensions must be exactly the maximum allowed size and neither dimension may exceed the maximum pixels for that dimension

Maximum filesize: 1.8 MB

Note: Online system will check for the above parameters and if they are not met then your image submission will not be accepted and you will receive a message explaining which parameters are not acceptable.

Colour Space: Should be sRGB

File naming Conventions:

Filenames of images to be uploaded may ONLY contain letters, digits, spaces, period(.), underscore(_) or dashes (-) No other punctuation is allowed in this filename OR the name of its folder For examples: 01-The_Wild_Rose.jpg 02-Canada Day.jpg 03- WinningCircleOfFriends.jpg 04-Morning Wonder.jpg Image Title: May NOT contain the club name or the photographer’s name

Unrestricted except refrain from using the following characters ” ‘.

Judging Criteria

Judges will award their scoring based on key elements such as composition, technique and subject matter. However, the judges will have a strong emphasis on the creative message, quality of execution, innovation, and ‘wow’ factor.

Competition Processes

Closing Date of Competition – April 18, 2018 at midnight Pacific Standard Time.

Open To – All paid-up CAPA members and camera clubs associated to CAPA.

Two Parallel Competitions – CAPA Altered Reality ‘Individual’ Competition for only CAPA member and CAPA Altered Reality ‘Club’ Competitionfor all camera clubs. CAPA members can upload a maximum of 4 images. Whereas camera clubs can upload a maximum 6 photos but all images must be from different photographers.

Eligibility Criteria – Prior to submitting any photo in a CAPA competition, all entrants must first read the CAPA Eligibility Criteria relating to images submissions. – READ ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA HERE.

Hosting Camera Club – Director of Competitions

Competition Coordinator – Sheldon Boles – competitions@capacanada.ca

Selection Of Winning Photos – After the closing date of the Competition, three judges will examine all photos and assign their scores based on: the scope of the competition; editing criteria and judging criteria. CAPA medals, Merit Award Ribbons and Honourable Mention Ribbons will be awarded based the highest aggregate scores.

Distribution of CAPA Awards And/Or Commercial Prizes – will be coordinated by the CAPA Director of Competitions.