Atlantic Zone 2020 Canada Salon

Congratulations!
Among 39 images selected for 2020 Canada Salon are by those from Atlantic Zone:
- Theme New Brunswick: Tracy Munson (Focus Camera Club), Maurice Melanson
- Theme Nova Scotia: Viki Gaul (Photo Guild of Nova Scotia)
- Theme Prince Edward Island: Isabelle Levesque (2 images)
- Theme Newfoundland & Labrador: Darren Langdon (Camera 35), Michael Winsor
The selected images will be professionally printed and be put on display at the National Museum of Photography/Musée Populaire De La Photo in Drummondville Quebec between 7th January 2020 to 29th March 2020.