Atlantic Zone 2020 Canada Salon

Congratulations!

Among 39 images selected for 2020 Canada Salon are by those from Atlantic Zone:

Theme New Brunswick: Tracy Munson (Focus Camera Club), Maurice Melanson

Theme Nova Scotia: Viki Gaul (Photo Guild of Nova Scotia)

Theme Prince Edward Island: Isabelle Levesque (2 images)

Theme Newfoundland & Labrador: Darren Langdon (Camera 35), Michael Winsor

The selected images will be professionally printed and be put on display at the National Museum of Photography/Musée Populaire De La Photo in Drummondville Quebec between 7th January 2020 to 29th March 2020.