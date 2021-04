Apr. 2021 Competition News

2021 – 2022 Competition Cycle

Our 2021 – 2022 competitions are now posted on the Current Competitions option located on the Competitions dropdown menu of the CAPA Homepage.

By posting these competitions well in advance of the first competition, it will provide time for photographers to plan out their photographic outings.

Many of these competitions have been updated based on suggestions received and requests for more clarification.

As you will note from the competition listing, the Creative and Fine Art competition have been replaced with the new Artistic competition. This new webpage was created with the assistance of three senior CAPA Judges who have considerable experience in artistic photography.

SmartPhone competition has been simplified to minimize the amount of post processing. Advanced post processing of a smartphone images will be entered in a specific SmartPhone theme found in the new Artistic competition.

Due to the popularity of our Curves & Lines competition, we have now divided the Colour theme into – Colour – Curves and Colour – Lines. This change will assist in the equal distribution of images to be scored by multiple judging panels.

All the narrative competitions are NOW LOCKED and will NOT be changed until after the closing of a competition. The only exception will be the 2022 Series of Four Photos competition. For this competition, we will be testing some different options for uploading and processing images. Once the optimal method has been fully tested then the competition webpage will be updated will in advance of the closing date of this competition.

With the exception of the Nature-Wildlife, Series of Four Photos and Audio Visual Presentation, all competitions will include an updated Judging Criteria will come into effect on September 1, 2021:

Image title should complement or contribute to the vision or message being presented in the image.

Judges will award their scoring based on creative vision and the story telling value of an image along with the pictorial quality and technical quality (e.g. quality of execution, innovation, creativity, and ‘wow’ factor) as well as the degree that the image is within the “Scope-of-Theme.’

Each judging teams assigned to a competition will be asked to score the image based on the respective Scope of Competition and the Judging Criteria outlined in the respective competition webpage.

To avoid disappointment in receiving a lower image score than expected or having an image removed from a competition, it is important for all photographers to read and comply with the competition webpage prior to submitting their images.