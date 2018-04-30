Scope of Competition

For this competition, the focus is on the principle of extreme magnification in capturing items or elements not normally viewed.

Open Theme – image can be fish, insect, mammal, reptile, plant, vegetable, fruit, flowers, water drops, spider webs, money, object, etc…

Both detailed and accurate representation of a subject and creative interpretation and impression through selective focus, etc… are acceptable.

The terms ‘close-up’ and ‘macro’ are often used to describe the same type of magnification of an image. However technically speaking, a ‘close-up’ is an image with a reproduction ratio ranging from 1:10 to just below life size. Whereas ‘macro’ is life size (1:1) to 10:1 life size.

Close-up photography covers a broader range of lens options and techniques to achieve maximum magnification. The key emphasis of this competition is to “filling the frame is paramount” without the requirement of cropping the image in post processing. Therefore, appropriate composition is required at the time of image capture.

For this competition, you can use a dedicated macro prime lens, zoom lens, or a regular lens using a diopter, extension tubes, bellows, close up filters, lens extender or reverse lens. A combination of these devices are also permitted.

Editing Criteria

Restricted Editing – Images cannot be cropped in post processing to simulate a macro image. Therefore, the appropriate composition must be taken at time of image capture.

Editing may include basic clean up, white balance adjustment, tone adjustments colour correction, clarity, vibrance, saturation, sharpening and dodging/burning – as well as focus stacking, multiple exposure.

IMPORTANT NOTE – For this competition, the Entrant must preserve the original JPG or RAW formatted files containing the metadata details.

Submitted image MUST NOT contain any watermarks, name of the image or name of the photographer.

Single digital mat is permitted but is not required. Colour selection of the mat is left up to the Entrant.

Colour or black & white or monochrome images are permitted.

Image Specifications: JPG file format with the following conditions:

Dimensions: Maximum horizontal size: 1400 pixels and Maximum vertical size: 1050 pixels

Note: One of the dimensions must be exactly the maximum allowed size and neither dimension may exceed the maximum pixels for that dimension

Maximum filesize: 1.8 MB

Note: Online system will check for the above parameters and if they are not met then your image submission will not be accepted and you will receive a message explaining which parameters are not acceptable.

File naming Convention:

– Filenames of images to be uploaded may ONLY contain letters, digits, spaces, periods(.), underscores(_) or dashes (-)

– No other punctuation is allowed in this filename OR the name of its folder

Image Title:

– May NOT contain the club name or the photographer’s name

– Unrestricted except refrain from using the following characters: ” ‘ .

Judging Criteria

Judges will award their scoring based on key elements such as composition, technique and subject matter. However, the judges will have a strong emphasis on the creative message, quality of execution, innovation, and ‘wow’ factor.

SPECIAL NOTE – Prior to approving the competition results, the Director of Competitions will commence a process to verify the quality and authenticity of the submitted image. This process will include having all potential winners with the highest scores to forward their original files (RAW or JPG) within a set period of time. For this process, various techniques will be used to ensure the competition editing criteria is being adhered to.

Images will be “deemed unsuitable” and will not be included in the final competition results report – if:

i) no original image is received by the Director of Competitions within a set period of time; and

ii) the image does not meet the conditions for either the scope of the competition or editing criteria for this competition.

Competition Processes

Closing Date of Competition – April 30, 2018 at midnight Central Standard Time.

Open To – All paid-up CAPA members and camera clubs associated to CAPA.

Two Parallel Competitions – CAPA Close-Up ‘Individual‘ Competition for only CAPA member and CAPA Close-Up ‘Club‘ Competition for all camera clubs. CAPA members can upload a maximum of 4 images. Whereas camera clubs can upload a maximum 6 photos but all images must be from different photographers.

Eligibility Criteria – Prior to submitting any photo in a CAPA competition, all entrants must first read the CAPA Eligibility Criteria relating to images submissions. – READ ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA HERE

How To Enter Competition – On the CAPA website’s home page, select the LOGIN option from the top menu. When prompted – enter your username and password. Once logged in, select COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS from the COMPETITIONS main menu at the top of the home page.

NOTE : If you do not see the COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS in the COMPETITIONS dropdown menu then you are not logged into the CAPA website.

From the COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS webpage, select the Close-Up Competition from the column title “Competition Entry Forms.” By doing so, you will be presented with an input screen where you enter the name of the image and the photographer’s name. Once the images have been uploaded, you can logout of the CAPA website.

Hosting Camera Club – Jiahua Elite Photography Association

Competition Coordinator – iamjeffreywu@hotmail.com

Selection Of Winning Photos – After the closing date of the Competition, three judges will examine all photos and assign their scores.

Distribution of CAPA Awards And/Or Commercial Prizes – will be coordinated by the CAPA Director of Competitions.

Access To Competition Results

The competition results are usually available 2 to 4 weeks after the closing date of the competition. CAPA Director of Competitions will advise all entrants of the competition results shortly after they are received by the Competition Coordinator.

Posting To Website – To view the winning images – select WINNERS-Individual or WINNERS-Club under the COMPETITIONS main menu. Final competition report is restricted and can only be accessed by logging into the CAPA website. View these reports by selecting COMPETITION REPORTS under the COMPETITIONS main menu.