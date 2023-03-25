2023 Pacific Zone Competition

Scope of Competition
This is an open theme with an emphasis of “highlighting life in British Columbia and in the Yukon”.
This competition is only open to paid-up individual CAPA members and CAPA camera club residing in British Columbia or the Yukon Territory.
For this competition, we are seeking your best image(s) that were captured in either British Columbia or in the Yukon.
Submitted images must be captured by “a light-sensitive device/surface (e.g. photogram technique, light exposed sensitive paper, film camera, digital camera, smartphone, tablet, etc…) and recorded on paper, film or in a digital format”.
Judges will score the images and one judge will provide comments on each image. To accommodate the providing of scores and comment, camera clubs are being limited to only uploading a maximum of 5 images from 5 different club members and individual CAPA members are limited to only two (2) images.
Competition Process
- Competition Coordinator – Cheryl Bramble – Assistant CAPA Director of Competitions – cbramble@shaw.ca
Questions about the scope of the competition and/or the editing criteria should be directed to the Coordinator at prior to the closing day of the competition.
- Closing Date of Competition – October 1, 2023 at midnight Pacific Standard Time.
- Open To – All paid-up individual CAPA members and CAPA camera club residing in British Columbia or in the Yukon Territory.
- Two Parallel Competitions – “Individual” Competition for only CAPA Individual members (limited to a maximum of two (2) images and CAPA ‘Club’ Competition for all camera clubs (limited to a maximum of five (5) images from five (5) different club members.
- Awards – For both the Individual and Club components of this competition, CAPA medals and Honourable Mention electronic certificates will be awarded to entrants with the highest aggregate scores of each theme.
- How To Enter Competition -check out our How To Upload Images To CAPA Competition here.