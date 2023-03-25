2023 Nature/Wildlife Competition

Scope of Competition
For this competition, we are continuing with five themes which are outlined in the definition section below.
For CAPA members, a maximum of three (3) images can be entered into the Individual category of this competition. However, two (2) of the three (3) images must be entered into different themes which comply with the respective theme definition.
For camera clubs, a maximum of six (6) images can be entered into the Club category of this competition. All six (6) images must be from six (6) different club photographers. However, two (2) of the six (6) images must be entered into different themes which comply with the respective theme definitions.
Important Note – For this competition, the entrant must preserve the submitted image’s original un-retouched (not cropped, or edited) JPEG or camera RAW file. Original file must be easily accessible prior to submitting an image into this competition. All editing to an image must be undertaken by using a copy of the original image.
For potential winning images, the entrant must provide the “original un-retouched JPEG or camera RAW file” when requested to do so by the Director of Competitions. Director will request the original file to confirm the authenticity of the submitted image and to ensure the Restricted Editing Criteria has been met.
A DNG and a PSD file are not recognized as an original file. Only exception will be for images capture on specific cameras: Apple iphone, Lecia, Nokia smartphone, Ricoh, Casio, LG, Panoscan, zsamsun, DxO, MegaVision Pentax and Sinar.
The potential winning image will be removed from the contest if the original file cannot be provided and the contest results will be re-sorted.
The provided original file will only be used for our image verification process and will be deleted shortly thereafter.
Competition Process
- Competition Coordinator – CAPA Director of Competitions – competitions@capacanada.ca
Questions about the scope of the competition and/or the editing criteria should be directed to the Coordinator at prior to the closing day of the competition.
- Closing Date of Competition – October 15, 2023 at midnight Standard Time (Ontario).
- Open To – All paid-up CAPA members and camera clubs associated to CAPA. Read Eligibility here.
- Two Parallel Competitions – CAPA Artistic ‘Individual’ Competition for only CAPA Individual members (limited to a maximum of 3 images) and CAPA Artistic ‘Club’ Competition for all camera clubs (limited to a maximum of 6 images). For camera club submissions, all six images must be from six different photographers.
- How To Enter Competition -check out our How To Upload Images To CAPA Competition here.
Special Note : The top images in this competition may be considered for possible inclusion into CAPA’s submission for the international Four Nations competition.
For each selected image, CAPA will contact the photographer and seek their permission prior to including the image in the noted submission.