WPC Announces Team Canada Photographers

The World Photographic Cup Team Canada has announced the photographers whose images will represent Canada in the 2024 World Photographic Cup competition.

Two of our own CAPA members have been selected! Each had photographic images survive three rounds of qualifying to become part of Team Canada’s submission and be showcased on the world stage.

Congratulations to Kathryn McGarvey and Michael Winsor!

International judging will be completed in December and at that time the WPC will reveal the amazing images that are Team Canada.

https://wpcteamcanada.com/2024-wpc-team-canada-photographers-announced/