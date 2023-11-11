Victoria Camera Club 80th Anniversary Events

January 12, 2024: As part of the BC/Yukon Inter-Club Speaker Series, Victoria Camera Club will be hosting Elizabeth Gray whose topic is “Black and White Photography – Shooting with Intent”. Prior to Elizabeth’s presentation, Richard Letourneau, our Club representative to the Speaker Series, will present a half-hour slideshow. It will showcase the VCC’s 80th Anniversary with photographs collected over the years of the Club’s existence

March 2024. Well-known former VCC Member, Leah Gray will be presenting “Expanding (Perfecting) your Vision as a Photographer” at Camosun College’s Gibson Auditorium. Along with her partner, Steve Smith, Leah will be leading a photography field trip and image review that same weekend. Watch for details on dates/times and tickets.

June 1, 2024. A Day in the Life of Victoria Photo Shoot. Your chance to explore Greater Victoria and shoot your choice of people, places and events over the course of one 24-hour period.

Month of September 2024. The Victoria Camera Club will be staging a juried exhibition of Members’ prints at the Victoria Arts Council Gallery on Store Street. The theme of the exhibition will be A Day in the Life of Victoria.