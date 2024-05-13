Canadian Photography Conference Kelowna 2024

The Okanagan Valley, with its unique geography, attracts visitors who come to hike the trails and paddle the lakes. It’s a vacation playground on the surface but dig a bit deeper and you’ll discover just how deep its roots go. Those tidy orchards, bucolic farms and scenic vineyards grow the fruit and vegetables for farm stands and restaurants, the grapes for award-winning wines, and the wild ingredients to forage for food or medicine.

When French Catholic priest Father Pandosy planted Kelowna’s first wine grapes in sandy soil back in 1859, he had no way of knowing that over 150 years later the Okanagan Valley would be the wine capital of BC.

Cradled within a glorious range of mountains, is a sanctuary filled with pristine lakes, pine forests, abundant gardens, orchards and vineyards, sandy beaches and other superb amenities. Stretching from north to south for approximately 135 km (84 miles) is beautiful Okanagan Lake. The lake sustains several diverse communities along this corridor known as the Okanagan Valley. The Okanagan Valley has a semi-arid climate, boasting long warm summers and short mild winters. The city of Kelowna is the largest community and is located midway through the valley. It has a metro population of over 230,000 and is the transportation, business and service hub of the valley.

Kelowna has miles of beautiful parkland and several sandy beaches which provide wonderful opportunities for boating, swimming, water-skiing, windsurfing and fishing. As well, you can hit the links at one of our many golf courses nine months out of the year. In cooler months, our snow-capped mountains and pine-filled forests are a haven for skiers, boarders, snowmobilers and outdoor adventurists of all types and levels.

The city name of KELOWNA originates from the syilx First Nations word for grizzly bear.

Orchards and vineyards thrive within a 10-minute drive from the downtown core and provide seasonal delights year-round. You can pluck ripe cherries or juicy peaches from trees or spend a delightful day sampling the award-winning wares of the internationally acclaimed wineries. The Spring, Summer and Fall Wine Festivals offer hundreds of activities focused on winemaking, tasting and touring.

That’s not all. Kelowna’s growing Cultural District covers a six-block downtown area and features a concentration of galleries, museums, theatres, a casino, artists’ studios, fine dining, unique shops and a vibrant cultural life all year long. Come and enjoy Kelowna as is hosts the 2024 Canadian Photography Conference.