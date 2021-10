Québec Zone Report / September 2021 

A Quebec Zone team under the leadership of Alain Dubeau is feverishly busy preparing for CCC2023. Accommodation and conference room facilities at Laval University, the main event site, have been confirmed. Translation logistics and the communication plan are well underway. The design of the website is underway, based on the work of our Moncton’s colleagues.

Most of the clubs in the Zone are gradually resuming their activities, but we noted that several continue their regular meetings in virtual mode, at least until January 2022.

Several participants and clubs want the resumption of the judging courses of photos of CAPA in face-to-face mode, possibly in the fall of 2021, and await confirmation to this effect from the national course managers.

After a completely “animal” summer from June 6 to August 29, with exhibitions of animal photographs from internationally renowned Quebec photographic artists, Jacques-André Dupont, Jean-Simon Bégin and Jérémie Leblond-Fontaine, the Musée national de photographie Desjardins (MNPD) of Drummonville, proud partner of CAPA for several years, is doing it again in greatness with a varied and high-quality fall program, from September 11 to December 19, starring Marcel Morin “The beauty of a people – India and Sri Lanka ”, René Derome“ The hinges – Social and political photographs of Quebec 1965-1971 ”and Jean Grothé“ Twenty years of poetry ”. A must see !

A few photo clubs in the Quebec City area were able to enjoy outdoor exhibitions of their works thanks to a generous collaboration from the City of Quebec. This was notably the case for the SPAQ (Société des photographes artisans de Québec) which exhibited 23 photos of their members on the Dorchester Bridge throughout the month of August. An exhibition of photographs of Club Dimension members is also on the program in the fall at an outdoor site to be confirmed.

Also in the Quebec City area, the Maison de la photo de Québec is proud to present 2 outdoor exhibitions of interest to the public: