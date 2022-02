Québec Zone News (February)

Speaker Series

Don’t miss the conference by Michel Proulx and Sacha Marie Levay on contemplative photography. The talk will be in French on 28 February and in English on March 1st. More information can be found on CAPA’s website at https://capacanada.ca/capa-speakers-series/.



Judging Courses

After two years of absence because of the pandemic, new judging courses will be announced shortly. For more information and to learn of future dates and places, consult CAPA’s website at https://capacanada.ca/judging-courses/.



Individual Members and Clubs

CAPA Québec zone’s individual members as well as clubs are asked to make sure that their account information is up to date. Visit the CAPA website at https://capacanada.ca/my-account/ to verify the account information and to make corrections as required.



Canadian Camera Magazine

CAPA’s publication belongs to us all and Québec zone members are invited to submit articles in order to make themselves known to their colleagues. Deadline for the Summer issue is 10 April. Articles can be submitted for publication in English as well as French to editor-in-chief@capacanada.ca.