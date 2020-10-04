CAPA Speakers Series

CAPA is pleased to offer our individual members a monthly speaker on Zoom.

CAPA is excited to announce our first speaker:

Viktoria Haack – Outdoor PhotograpHER

Wednesday October 28, 2020

4:00 PM Pacific Standard Time – Free to CAPA Individual Members

The Zoom invitation is posted in the Members area of the website. You must be logged into your CAPA account to access the invitation. capacanada.ca/zoom-invitation

Viktoria is an outdoor photographer focusing on landscape portrait photography. Originally from the UK and a resident of the Shuswap area of BC since 2007, Viktoria is heavily influenced by the beautiful environment that surrounds her. She has a background in fine art and anthropology. This combined with her love of the natural world brings a unique perspective to her photography: Her ethos is to tread lightly; observe and document the subtle visual story within whichever photographic genre she is working. Her work covers the fields of landscape, portrait, wedding, event, promotion, editorial, stock and photography education; allowing her to stay creative and excited about the projects she undertakes.