Mary Shankel Lore

March 28, 1921 – August 18, 2019

Mary Lore, a CAPA Lifetime member who was passionate about photography and saw many changes, including the introduction of colour film, passed away in August at the age of 98. Born in Brooks, Alta., in 1921, Lore first took photographs with her mother’s eight-exposure film box camera.

In her autobiography, written in 2004 at the request of the Foothills Camera Club in Calgary, Lore said it took her nine years to save $99 to buy a Konica 35mm camera in 1949, from there advancing to a second-hand Exacta and then to a new Leica SLR. Lore joined the Calgary Colour Photo Club in 1949 and filled several executive positions, including president from 1984 to 1989. She was a zone representative for the National Association of Photographic Art (NAPA) before becoming president in 1979-1980. She was awarded an honorary CAPA life membership during the 1980s. Lore said she was fortunate to be able to travel to many countries, but still found the foothills and mountains “on our backdoor step” to be her favourite.

Mary grew up on a ranch at Latham, Alberta where her love of wildflowers, birds and animals began and continued as a lifelong passion. For many years she hiked, snowshoed, and rode horses. Mary’s first career was as a clerk and secretary where she showed her talents and rose to be an executive secretary in the exploration department of Shell Oil. Mary became a business education teacher for 20 years, starting at James Fowler High, then John Diefenbaker High and ending her career as head of the business education department at Crescent Heights High School. She was a recipient of the Charles deTro award for contributions to teaching by a classroom teacher. Mary was involved with many organizations, including Desk and Derrick, Skyline Hikers and Trail Riders, the Calgary Field Naturalists, and the Foothills Camera Club. She enjoyed the arts and for many years attended ballet and opera productions. Mary traveled extensively, taking photographs as she went. She was an award winning photographer and her slide shows were legendary.

She is survived by two sisters-in-law, 17 nephews and nieces and 25 great-nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters-in-law.