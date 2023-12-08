Canadian Photography Conference June 25-27, 2024

Join us June 25-27, 2024, in Kelowna, BC, for CAPA’s Canadian Photography Conference. .

CAPA’s biennial conference will be held at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus. Exciting and inspiring presentations and field trips will be led by renowned photographers, sharing their expertise, insights, and photography.

Imagine a photography conference in the heart of the lush Okanagan Valley. Kelowna is nestled on the eastern shore of Okanagan Lake, surrounded by picturesque mountains. Immerse yourself in a conference that celebrates the art of photography amidst this stunning landscape. Expand your photographic knowledge through conference presentations, hands on break-out sessions and field trips. CAPA believes education is key in improving our photography. Explore the nearby wineries, indulging in tastings and taking in the vineyard views. Venture into the great outdoors – hiking or biking around the lakes, through the mountains, capturing the changing light and captivating vistas at every turn. Photograph the vibrant colors of the valley, its people, culture, and geography.