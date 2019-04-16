Canada: My Country opportunity

We are approaching the closing date (April 30, 2019) for our 2019 Canada: My Country/2020 Canadian Salon competition with the 13 themes (10 provinces and 3 territories).

Our survey of the submitted images indicates that we have very few images for Prince Edward Island, Northwest Territories and Yukon.

If you have not yet submitted any images into this competition, I would encourage you to consider submitting your best images from:

Prince Edward Island,

Northwest Territories

Yukon

As noted in our competition page, the top three images from each province and territory will be mounted and put on display in the Canadian National Photographic Museum in Drummondville, Quebec. In addition, the top three images in each province/territory theme will receive a CAPA Merit Award.

Check out the competition page here and the 2019 Canada: My Country Competition Bonus! article here.

Sheldon Boles – FCAPA

CAPA Director of Competitions