Vernon Photography Club’s Outings

Outings have always been a very popular activity for the Vernon Photography Club (VPC). When COVID-19 struck we were a disappointed group but we made do with individual outing challenges (pick a theme and members found their own shooting locations) and Zoom slide shows. With the lifting of some of the Provincial Health restrictions and the ability to now hold in-person outings, the Outings Committee worked hard to provide members with a wonderful assortment of outings through the summer and into the fall.

In early July, members met in the Village at Silver Star Mountain and enjoyed a scenic gondola ride to the top of the mountain. After days of smoky skies from the BC wildfires, we had a reprieve with some clear vistas and we enjoyed a very pleasant hike down the mountain trails and back to the Village. The wildflowers and butterflies were great and we enjoyed watching the brave jumps of the downhill bikers.