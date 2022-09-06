Toronto Camera Club – 129th Annual Salon Competition

The Toronto Camera Club’s Annual Salon is the second oldest in the world and the oldest in the America’s. This year’s competition remains digital images only. These are the categories:

Nature

Pictorial Color

Pictorial Mono

Photojournalism

Still Life

Pets and Domestic Animals

Closing date is November 5. 2022

For further information, please visit our salon page: https://salon.torontocameraclub.com/

If you have any questions or concerns, please, do not hesitate to contact: lily.markovic@torontocameraclub.com